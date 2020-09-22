Brexit Woes Haunt the Pound

After months of very little on the Brexit front, Brexit fears have returned with a bang over the past few weeks.

As the clock ticks down not just towards the end of the transition period on 31st December, but perhaps almost more importantly towards the UK government’s self-imposed deadline of 15th October, the markets are starting to tune into the fact that a no trade deal Brexit could be a reality.

15th October UK government self-imposed deadline by which time EU – UK trade deal needs to be agreed. If there is no trade deal by this date, then the UK government has said that talks will end, and the UK will focus on no trade deal Brexit preparations.

Boris Johnson has been clear from the start that he has no intentions of extending the transition period, trade deal or not, covid-19 second wave or not.





26th November any trade deal must be presented to the European Parliament to ensure sufficient time for ratification.



