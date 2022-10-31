BP earnings preview: Where next for BP stock?

See why shareholder distributions will impact how the stock trades in the aftermath of its earnings report...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 31, 2022 7:19 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When will BP report Q3 earnings?

BP will release its latest earnings report on Tuesday November 1. A conference call will be held at 5:00am ET.

BP Q3 earnings consensus

Wall Street forecasts that BP will report a 62% year-on-year rise in revenue in the third quarter to $58.5B and the underlying replacement cost (RC) profit will rise 86% to $6.2B ($0.32/share).

BP Q3 earnings preview

As my colleague Josh Warner noted earlier, “The oil and gas sector is expected to deliver the strongest profit growth of any industry this earnings season thanks to higher prices. However, having delivered record profits in the last quarter, the question is whether we have reached the peak and how long prices can remain elevated.”

When it comes to BP though, tightening refining margins may cap any positivity around the results. On refining margins, BP noted in its Q2 results that it expected refining margins to remain “elevated due to ongoing supply disruptions”… but a quicker-than-anticipated recovery in global supply may prove the proverbial fly in the ointment for that prediction, similar to the disappointing results we saw from Shell last week.

Another key storyline will be the firm’s ongoing operational issues. The Freeport LNH plant in the US remains shuttered since June and a fire at its Toledo refinery in September is poised to leave that site offline until 2023. Traders will be keen for an update on these facilities to see when BP will be back to operating near full capacity.

Finally, shareholder distributions will impact how the stock trades in the aftermath of its earnings report. BP’s $4.1B cash purchases of US biogas company Archaea could limit buybacks and dividends this quarter, with analysts expecting roughly $3.2B in buybacks in Q4 after $3.5B in Q3. Notably, the company hiked its dividend in Q2, so readers shouldn’t expect another increase there yet.

Where next for BP stock?

As the chart below shows, BP has spent the entirety of the year so far trapped in the broad range between 25.00 and 34.00. With the stock testing the top of the range ahead of a potentially strong earnings report, traders will be watching for a confirmed break and close above 34.00 to clear the way for a move up to previous-support-turned-resistance at 36.00 and the Q4 2019 highs around 40.00. Meanwhile, a disappointing report could take the stock back toward the middle of the year’s range near the 30.00 level as traders turn their attention to clearer trends.

CIBP10312022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: BP Earnings Energy Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BP articles

BP Q4 earnings preview: Where next for BP stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
February 3, 2023 01:20 PM
    Research
    BP earnings preview: Where next for BP stock?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    October 31, 2022 07:19 PM
      Oil drilling in sea
      BP Q2 preview: Where next for the BP share price?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 3, 2022 03:04 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        BP Q1 preview: Where next for BP stock?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 29, 2022 04:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.