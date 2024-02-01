AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts

A rebound in US equities sparked by renewed earnings optimism and continued declines in US bond yields acted to snuff out a potential downside break in AUD/USD, sending the pair sharply higher over the course of North American trade.

  • AUD/USD looked like it may breakdown on Thursday before a rally in US stocks and bonds saved the day
  • The bullish hammer candle on the daily chart suggests AUD/USD may see some upside near-term
  • AUD/USD looks to be forming a head and shoulders pattern longer-term

A rebound in US equities sparked by renewed earnings optimism and continued declines in US bond yields acted to snuff out a potential downside break in AUD/USD on Thursday, sending the pair sharply higher over the course of North American trade.

Risk-positive environment saves the day for AUD/USD

With the Magnificent 7 rallying hard into earnings from Apple, Meta Platforms and Amazon after the closing bell, with all except the former duly delivering on those bullish expectations, it was a positive risk environment during the session, seeing the AUD/USD rebound sharply after a brief dip below .6520. Concerns about the health of regional US banks saw traders add to Fed easing bets with around six rate cuts priced in again, weighing on US two-year yields and yield spreads with other major currencies, including the AUD.

You can see the net impact on the daily chart below, with the bullish hammer candle signaling AUD/USD may return to top of its trading range around .6610, should it be able to clear resistance at the 200-day moving average. However, given its prior track from above that level, a topside break appears unlikely near-term in the absence of a major positive catalyst.

ausbiz 6 AUD daily

AUD/USD still looks a sell-on-rallies prospect

Despite the latest rebound, it’s not difficult to spot the potential head and shoulder pattern on the AUD/USD daily chart, with a push towards .6610 providing an opportunity for bears to establish short positions – with a stop above for protection – targeting another potential push back to .6520. If that were to take place, plenty of traders will be eyeing off a more comprehensive downside break targeting the prior cycle lows below .6300.

Near-term, the January US nonfarm payrolls report looms as a key volatility event. However, unless there’s a big shift in the unemployment rate or average hourly earnings, the underlying message that labour market conditions are cooling rather than collapsing should keep market moves relative muted, if realised.

Market Outlook AUD/USD

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.