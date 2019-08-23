Amazon potential bearish breakdown from 3 week range configuration

Amazon at risk of a bearish breakdown from "pennant" range configuration.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 23, 2019 6:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 1832.90

Pivot (key resistance): 1865

Supports: 1748.80, 1672 & 1590.70

Next resistance: 2027.00

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias below 1865 key medium-term pivotal resistance for another potential downleg sequence to retest the 1748.80 near-term support (05 Aug 2019 low) before targeting the significant medium-term support at 1672.00.

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 1865 invalidates the bearish scenario to kickstart for a squeeze up to retest the major range resistance at 2027

Key elements

  • Since its 05 Aug 2019 low, AMZN has evolved into a “pennant range” configuration after its prior steep decline of 14.10% from 11 Jul 2019 high. The “pennant” configuration tends to be considered as a “breather consolidation” pattern before the direction of the prior move (down move seen in AMZN) resumes.
  • Interestingly, the price action of AMZN has formed a daily “Bearish Engulfing” candlestick pattern at the end of yesterday, 22 Aug U.S. session right below the 1832.90 “pennant range” resistance after a 5-day bounce since 14 Aug. This type of candlestick pattern tends indicate a change in sentiment from positive to negative and is often seen at a swing high that led to a potential bearish reversal in price action.
  • Relative strength analysis against the market (S&P 500) and its sector (Consumer Discretionary) are suggesting further potential underperformance of AMZN.
  • The significant medium-term support of 1672 is defined by the 03 Jun 2019 swing low and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Abe Shares market Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.