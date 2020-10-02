U.S Futures falling - Watch WMT, NIO, POOL, ETFC

The S&P 500 Futures are under pressure after. Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed again to reach an agreement on a coronavirus stimulus package. Meanwhile, the House passed a 2.2-trillion-dollar Democratic coronavirus stimulus plan, which is unlikely to pass through the Republican-held Senate.Later today, the(a lower addition of +872,000 Nonfarm Payrolls, a lower Jobless Rate of 8.2% expected). Also in the U.S., thefor the September (final reading) is expected to rise to 79.0.for August are expected to increase 0.9% on month and(August final reading) are expected to rise 0.4% on month.. In Europe, September Consumer Price Index was released at +0.1%, as expected, vs -0.4% in August.. Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Von Der Leyen will hold talk on next steps tomorrow.Both China and Hong Kong markets remained closed for a holiday. In Japan, thewhich was halted for a whole day yesterday due to a technical glitch and closed in the red. Official data showed that Australia's Retail Sales dropped 4.0% in August (-4.2% expected, -3.2% in July).. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the total number of rig counts for the U.S. and Canada.above 1900 dollars while theas Trump tests positive to COVID-19.Gold rose 1.93 dollars (+0.1%) to 1907.94 dollars.The dollar index gains 0.1pt to 93.813.(WMT), the retailer, agreed to sell a majority stake in its UK retail business Asda to a consortium led by TDR Capital for an enterprise value of 6.8 billion pounds.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital(NIO), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, posted September deliveries that more than doubled year on year to 4,708 vehicles.(POOL), the wholesale distributor of swimming pool equipment, parts and supplies, will replace online broker E*Trade (ETFC) in S&P 500 index on October 7th.