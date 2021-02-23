Why increased Bitcoin volatility matters for other risk assets

In today’s note, I had intended to write about the release of Australian Capital Expenditure data tomorrow that provides an outlook of what firms plan to spend on buildings and equipment by industry. A rather dry subject, but topical in the current climate of booming commodities and how mining companies plan to respond to surging demand.

February 23, 2021 10:10 PM

However something more interesting and potentially far more important has caught our attention, a two-day, 20% fall in the price of Bitcoin. Bitcoin's sharp decline comes just days after its market capitalisation surpassed $1 trillion and has sparked concerns that Bitcoin has further to fall after its strong run higher over the past four weeks.   

Why movements in Bitcoin matters for other risk assets is because Bitcoin has become a bellwether for the bullish market sentiment and global liquidity that has coursed through markets in recent months. Furthermore, the price action in Bitcoin displays a positive correlation to other risk markets including specific “hyped” stocks such as Tesla, as viewed on the chart below.   

As the outlook for Bitcoin is intertwined with the broader risk complex, it matters then where Bitcoin is heading. In our last article on Bitcoin in late January, when it was trading near $34,000, we opined here that Bitcoin had further to rally.

“Providing Bitcoin remains above the band of support ahead of $28,000 and then rallies above trendline resistance coming in currently near $36,000, the expectation is for a retest and break above the January $42,000 high, before $50,000.”

After reaching and exceeding the $50,000 price target, there is some risk that Bitcoin through an Elliott Wave lens has completed a 5 wave advance and a possible medium term high at last week’s $58,354 high.

Should Bitcoin post a daily close below the uptrend support near $47,000 coming from the January lows, it would increase the chances of a pullback towards $30,000. Aware that if Bitcoin can reclaim the uptrend support, as it's attempting to do now, allow for a retest and break of the $58,354 high. before a move towards $65,000.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 24th of February 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
Yesterday 03:30 PM
The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
Yesterday 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Bitcoin_100USD
Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    crypto_04
    2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 27, 2024 02:00 PM
      crypto_01
      2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 27, 2024 08:00 AM
        Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 14, 2024 07:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.