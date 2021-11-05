Roblox Q3 preview: Where next for the Roblox share price?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 5, 2021 2:36 PM
9 views
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

When will Roblox release Q3 earnings?

Roblox is scheduled to release third quarter earnings on Tuesday November 9.

Notably, the company has an investor day pencilled in for Tuesday November 16.

 

Roblox Q3 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

Roblox continues to rapidly acquire new users and improve engagement to keep them using its platform, driven by its success in attracting more users in international markets outside of North America and, even more importantly, more older users. In fact, Roblox said it was somewhere between 2.5x to 4.4x larger in the second quarter of 2021 than it was two years earlier in the second quarter of 2019, spurred on by the boom in online gaming seen since the pandemic erupted last year.

However, the one area for concern in its last set of results was a drop in average bookings per daily active user. Although this rose slightly year-on-year in the second quarter, Roblox said this was down 5% to 7% in July, painting an uncertain picture for the third quarter. This has come under pressure mainly as a result of easing restrictions, prompting people to spend less time online and more time out and about, as well as tougher comparatives from last year. Faster expansion in countries with lower incomes than the US and Canada, such as in Latin America and Asia, has also started to weigh on the amount each user spends.

Fortunately, the rapid growth in overall user numbers means Roblox remains in a strong position to keep on delivering strong growth in the third quarter and beyond. Analysts believe Roblox can deliver 30% growth in daily active users in 2021. DAUs grew 42% year-on-year in the second quarter, with slightly faster growth from users over the age of 13.

Bookings, which represents the value of its virtual currency Robux used by users to transact in Roblox’s metaverse, are expected to come in at $636.5 million in the third quarter compared to $496.5 million the year before. However, that would have slipped from the record $665.5 million booked in the second quarter of 2021.

Read more: Top metaverse stocks to watch

Revenue is forecast to jump to $639.9 million from just $242.2 million last year, also marking a significant rise from the $454.1 million in sales booked in the second quarter.

The net loss is forecast to come in at $86.2 million, wider than the $49.4 million loss booked the year before.

Roblox shares have lost 17% since hitting all-time highs in early June and currently trade at $82.53. Still, that is up from the $64.50 Roblox shares started trading at after its direct listing back in March. The 10 brokers covering Roblox currently have an average Buy rating on the stock with a target price of $89.89, implying there is some 8.9% potential upside from the current share price.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Roblox IPO

 

Where next for the Roblox share price?

After reaching an all-time high in early June, the Roblox share price has been trending lower, hitting a 6-month low of $70. The price has extended its rebounded from this level facing rejection at the multi-month trendline. 

Currently the price trades relatively range bound, capped on the upper band by $86, the October high, and limited on the lower side by the 50 sma at $77.35. 

The RSI heading higher in bullish territory plus a push above the 200 sma is keeping buyers optimistic.  

Bulls may want to wait for a breakout above $86 to target $90, the September high, and $94.70, the late June high. 

Meanwhile sellers could look for a break below $77.90, the 50 sma, to target $70, the psychological level and October low. 

Where next for the Roblox share price?

 

How to trade Roblox shares

You can trade Roblox shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Roblox’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Shares market Equities earnings Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 07:15 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 25, 2023 01:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.