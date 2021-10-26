Lloyds Q3 preview: Where next for the Lloyds share price?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 26, 2021 3:10 PM
20 views
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

When will Lloyds release Q3 earnings?

Lloyds Banking Group will release third quarter earnings on the morning of Thursday October 28.

 

Lloyds Q3 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

Lloyds, often used as a bellwether for the UK economy as the country’s biggest lender, returned to profit in the first half of 2021 as its financial performance benefited from the improving economic outlook as the UK recovers from the pandemic. Customer spending and card transactions rebounded as restrictions eased and commercial banking fees also improved as businesses look to build back better as they rebound from a tough 18 months. The release of credit reserves put aside to cover potentially bad loans during the pandemic also helped prop-up earnings.

Lloyds posted a rosier outlook when it posted interim results, stating its net interest margin would improve to around 250 basis points from its original target of 245bps and that mortgage growth was increasing faster than expected, countering an extra £100 million worth of costs it expects to book this year. Costs will remain a key focus in the third quarter, with Lloyds having been applauded so far for managing to keep them largely under control relative to some of its peers.

It also said it would report return on tangible equity of around 10% this year, up from its previous target of 8.5% to 10%.

Analysts are expecting net interest income to rise to £2.75 billion in the third quarter from £2.62 billion the year before and for reported pretax profit to edge up to £1.35 billion from £1.03 billion.

Importantly, Lloyds does not break out numbers for the third quarter and instead reports results for the nine-month period covering the first three quarters. Combining its results from the first half with the consensus expectations for the third quarter, analysts forecast net interest income of £8.17 billion and a pretax profit of £5.25 billion in the first nine months of the year. That would compare to net interest income of £8.32 billion and a profit of £620 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Earnings should benefit from the release of further provisions for bad debt considering the UK economy remains on the path to recovery, although analysts are expecting this to be around £260 million in the third quarter compared to the £677 million released in the first half. Lloyds chief financial officer said in the last update that the bank was seeing ‘very strong underlying performance’ in terms of loan losses and that it saw no signs that would change going forward.

Analysts are expecting Lloyds to post a CET 1 ratio – which measures a bank’s solvency – of between 16.2% and 16.3% at the end of September, up from 16.1% in the first half, which in turn improved from 15.5% the year before.

The outlook will be crucial in deciding how markets respond this week. Lloyds is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated rise in interest rates over the coming quarters as this will boost the interest it earns on loans and mortgages – which are its bread and butter. However, there are some concerns that the mortgage market could slow down as pricing competition intensifies, while loan demand remains questionable given the situation with employment and the savings built up by customers. Notably, the cheapest mortgage deals on the market have already disappeared in recent months in anticipation of higher rates. Investors will also be keen to hear how consumer and business activity is faring as the economy recovers, with markets wary that the outlook remains uncertain thanks to the pandemic, changes in interest rates, inflation and other major global issues like the supply crunch.

Elsewhere, investors will also be looking out for any updates on potential new catalysts for the bank, such as its push into insurance and wealth management following its acquisition of Embark Group and plans to become a sizeable buy-to-let landlord in the UK.

It is also worth touching upon shareholder returns. Lloyds declared a 0.67p dividend for the first half but markets were left slightly disappointed by the lack of a new buyback programme. Lloyds tends to declare dividends semi-annually, so don’t expect news in this quarterly update. However, there may be commentary on its ability to return cash to shareholders as it heads into the final quarter. The current consensus suggests Lloyds will pay a total dividend of 2.0p for 2021, signalling a large uplift to the second-half payout compared to the first.

Lloyds shares have risen over 40% since the start of 2021 but remain over 13% below their pre-pandemic levels. Brokers remain bullish on the bank and have a Buy rating on the stock with an average target price of 54.68p, implying there is over 12% potential upside from the current share price.

 

Where next for the Lloyds share price?

The Lloyds share price is extending its rebound off the 200 sma in mid-September. Lloyds trades within its multi-month ascending channel. It ran into resistance around 49.5p and has since corrected lower. 

The RSI supports further upside. The share price trades at the lower end of the ascending channel. Buyers will be looking for a move above 49.5p in order to target 50.5p the post pandemic high.  

Meanwhile support can be seen at 47.5p the lower band of the rising channel and last week’s low. A move below this level could negate the near term up trend and expose the 50 sma at 45.4p 

Where next for the Lloyds share price?

 

How to trade Lloyds shares

You can trade Lloyds shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Lloyds’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Shares market Equities Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Bank Stocks earnings

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 07:15 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 25, 2023 01:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.