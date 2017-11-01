Volkswagen shares clean up

VW shares have finally erased their Emissions-Gate losses

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2017 2:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Rehab

Volkswagen shares have finally erased the catastrophic loss that followed the 2015 emissions scandal. It’s taken a little over two years. On Wednesday the stock finished scaling the 46.6% collapse between €162.40 and an—at the time—four-year low 0f €86.36. In the two years since that nadir, the group has = jettisoned a large cadre of senior executives under whose watch deceptive emissions software found its way into thousands of vehicles. Last month, VW added €2.5bn in provisions for the dozens of settlements it has faced and continues to face, having already set aside €22.6bn. Even so, the rehabilitation of the disgraced giant is clearly progressing. Last year saw closure on one of the largest and highest profile legal cases—one of a handful with U.S. authorities—with an agreement to spend $10bn on buying back affected vehicles or offering modifications to their owners free of charge, plus cash payments to current and former owners.

It’s not over

The backdrop of course is an erosion of reputability evident in VW’s gaping valuation discount to German carmakers. That will take many more years to fix. And the group’s persistent additions to provisions are also cautionary, as they imply VW only has a loose handle on the scale of its remaining exposure to further potential remediation.

Tech spec

VW shares back a fundamental return to health with many characteristics widely recognised as technically healthy. For one, whilst the stock may not have settled sustainably above its 200-day moving average, it has certainly now spent more time above the threshold since Emissions Gate than below. Additionally, a thinly tapering rising wedge stemming from two autumns ago is intact with the stock having tagged its upper limit without breaching its lower one. The shares have also completely filling the gap opened in those fateful days of September 2015 and then some. It’s interesting to note that whilst definitively overbought—see relative strength index sub-chart—incidences of deep transgressions of the RSI’s upper bound this year outnumber those on the lower bound (there have been none of the latter.) This points to an irrepressible aspect coming into price action and is almost certainly bullish. The stock certainly needs a rest now, as it is almost touching a 127.2% Fibonacci extension as well. Consolidation no lower than €146.82, erstwhile resistance for most of the year, is likely. Should that price break, it would be time to get a little less optimistic on the stock, though only a little.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.