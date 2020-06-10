USDCHF intraday downtrend remains in play

The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Wednesday. The USD/CHF continues its bearish trend. Here is an update on the levels.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2020 5:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USDCHF intraday downtrend remains in play

USDCHF intraday downtrend remains in play

The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Wednesday.

On the economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications rose 9.3% for the week ending June 5th, from -3.9% in the week before. The Consumer Price Index declined 0.1% on month in May (0.0% expected), compared to -0.8% in April. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept the Federal Funds Target Rate between 0.00% to 0.25%, in line with the last FOMC meeting. 

On Thursday, the Producer Price Index Final Demand for May is expected to rise 0.1% on month, from -1.3% in April. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending June 6th are expected to fall to 1,550K, from 1,877K in the previous week. Finally, Continuing Claims for the week ending May 30th are expected to decrease to 20,000K, from 21,487K in the prior week.                                                                                                        
The Euro was mixed against all of its major pairs. In Europe, France's INSEE has posted April industrial production at -20.1% (vs -20.0% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and JPY.

We continue to see USD downside pressure. The Fed announcing the maintaining of low rates over the next two years cant be helping USD bulls. The dollar index declined 0.29 points to 96.033. The USD/CHF dropped 70 pips making the pair one of the largest movers in back to back trading sessions. Yesterday we posted a bearish trading plan for the USD/CHF and today we reached all downside targets. We see the downtrend continuing therefore we have tightened our stop-loss pivot to the 0.948 resistance level. Look for the 50-period moving average to act as resistance on the decline. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy trading.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.