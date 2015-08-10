USD CAD poised to resume advance

USD/CAD (daily chart shown below) continues to consolidate its recent gains after hitting close to an 11-year high of 1.3212 last week, only slightly higher […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 10, 2015 4:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD (daily chart shown below) continues to consolidate its recent gains after hitting close to an 11-year high of 1.3212 last week, only slightly higher than our original upside resistance target of 1.3200.

After reaching that high, the currency pair promptly pulled back but only dropped to hit a relatively shallow low of 1.3047 on Friday before bouncing and rebounding back up towards its highs once again.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Recent price action displays a rather clear market inclination towards buying price dips, as the US dollar is widely expected to appreciate even further on a likely Fed rate hike this year, and the Canadian dollar continues to be dragged lower by crude oil prices that have not been able to find a sustainable bottom for the past month and a half.

Accordingly, USD/CAD has been locked in an exceptionally sharp bullish trend since mid-June, hitting progressively higher price targets at 1.2800, 1.3000, and most recently, the noted 1.3200 resistance objective. From a longer-term perspective, USD/CAD has been trading for the past year within a strong bullish trend framed by a well-defined uptrend line extending back to July of last year.

With the US dollar continuing to strengthen on anticipation of an impending Fed rate hike and with crude oil continuing to be pressured by persistent oversupply conditions and production levels, USD/CAD could well have further room to run before making any substantial pullback or correction.

With any sustained breakout above the 1.3200 level, the next major upside target is at the 1.3400 resistance level. To the downside, any pullback from resistance should find strong support around the 1.3000 psychological level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.