US Stock Focus Electronic Arts rebounded from key major support

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 19, 2018 4:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3months) on Electronic Arts (EA)


Key technical elements

  • The recent 19% plunge seen in EA has managed to stall at a key major support of 99.60 which is the gapped up seen on 10 May 2017 and the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 08 Feb 2016.
  • The rebound from 99.60 key major support indicates that the on-going primary (multi-month) uptrend remains intact coupled with other positive technical elements.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch higher from a broken descending resistance in place since May 2017 and still has room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 94%.
  • Volume has started to increase and yesterday’ volume is higher versus the average of the previous 3 days. Observations from the daily RSI and volume have indicated that medium-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The key medium-term support rests at 109.47 which is defined by the former swing high areas of 27 Nov/18 Dec 2017 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 28 Dec 2017 low to yesterday, 18 Jan 2018 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 109.47

Resistances: 122.79 & 132.65

Next support: 99.60

Conclusion

Therefore, Electronic Arts (EA) is likely to have resume its medium-term bullish impulsive upleg. As long as the 109.47 key medium-term pivotal support holds, EA may see a further push up to retest its current all-time high at 122.79 before targeting the next significant resistance at 132.65 (upper boundary of the ascending channel from 08 Feb 2016 & 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 08 Feb 2016 low to 30 Sep 2016 high projected from 05 Dec 2017.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 109.47 should negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide back to retest the 99.60 major support.

Chart is from eSignal 


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.