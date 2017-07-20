Unilever pace leaves niggling doubts intact

Latterly, it’s been a rare quarter indeed that Unilever has failed “against the strategic objectives set out for 2020”, and this isn’t one of them.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2017 11:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Against and above

Latterly, it’s been a rare quarter indeed that Unilever has failed “against the strategic objectives set out for 2020”, and this isn’t one of them. Organic sales expectations have risen by a handful of points at a global consensus level though were still running well below the average forecast compiled by the group. Removing 1.7% currency impact leaves a 3% underlying rise in both the quarter and the half which the group’s broader investor base will almost certainly conclude is satisfactory. (Unilever’s finance chief expects top and bottom line currency impact to remain around 1%-2% for the year at current rates).  So share price drama looks unlikely today.

Margin of safety

Expect investors to equivocate more over whether Thursday’s update projects a convincing enough growth outlook for the second half. Does it warrant additional significant stock gains above the 32% seen so far this year? Shares of rival Beiersdorf, the German personal care group, are second in Europe, up just 16%, and well-matched Reckitt and Nestle have both added around 15%. Including Unilever, we reckon the sector aggregate is still slightly below 30%. Operating margin guidance has been lifted by 20 basis points to 100bp on Thursday vs. “at least” 80 basis points, though some investors will continue to note that one of the top-five global consumer product makers by revenue is still bested by Reckitt at operating margin level.

Niggles

Restiveness should be contained whilst Unilever’s rating continues to look well-behaved. Its trailing PE is slightly under Nestle and Reckitt and well below Beiersdorf. Still so far, Unilever’s goal of demonstrating it has a better plan for return on investment than the botched raid by Buffett & cos. is only half complete. Unilever’s CFO cautioned on Thursday that margin improvement in 2H will be more modest due to investment timing and marketing. Shareholders may look through that to a promised 12% dividend rise in 2017, and £5bn in buyback cash in the pipeline. There’s no question that Unilever can deliver Kraft-like value over a five-year horizon. But can it scotch niggling doubts by doing even better?

Thin volume growth

The lack of volume growth in the quarter—up just 0.3% excluding spreads—could be Unilever’s chief weak spot in current reckoning, despite the group crushing costs well ahead of plan. From next month, under UK rules, there would be scope for Kraft to return with a much more aggressive offer that overwhelms the resourcefulness of even CEO Paul Polman. Jam today could still look more compelling to most investors.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.