UK tied stocks arent tied down by sterling

Mid-cap focused FTSE 250 can extend outperformance vs. FTSE 100 even if sterling stays weak

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 20, 2019 1:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Mid-cap focused FTSE 250 can extend outperformance vs. FTSE 100 even if sterling stays weak

UK-centric assets were in the spotlight on Friday, helped by optimism that Brussels and London are on the scent of a Brexit deal. Ireland’s foreign Minister Simon Coveney served a reality check, though, noting that a Brexit deal is “not close”.

The pound duly returned most of it 0.8% gain to its highest levels since July. It traded around $1.25 again at last check from closer to $1.26 earlier. Its slide trimmed rallies of Brexit-sensitive markets like Britain’s FTSE 250 for a while. The mid-cap index’s constituents generate more of their revenues in the United Kingdom (now about 46%, according to FactSet) than the FTSE 100 benchmark (around 23%). MCX slipped to a gain of as little as a tenth of a percentage point though eventually recouped to close 0.4% higher, with the FTSE 100 ending a tad lower. Initial rebounds by consumer-tied sectors like housebuilders and retailers also partially unwound.

Still, with the FTSE 250 reasserting its long-term outperformance of the FTSE 100 so far this year, does the mid-cap gauge even need a sterling rally these days in order to strive? It’s worth noting that FTSE 250 firms now make less of their sales in Britain than in recent history—about 46% in 2018, according to FactSet. That compares with closer to 60% within the past decade. FactSet pegs the FTSE 100’s UK revenues at 24%.

As demonstrated on Friday, a weakened link to sterling doesn’t exempt the FTSE 250 from Brexit related turbulence. On the other hand, whilst Britain’s ‘lower-tier’ market was initially dented by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, the index has certainly not been weighed down by the pound relative to its counterpart, the FTSE 100. The two UK indices are normalised over a decade in the chart below.

 

Normalised chart: FTSE 100; FTSE 250 – 25-09-2019 to date

Source: Bloomberg/City Index

 

We can rationalise the FTSE 250’s strength relative to the benchmark in many ways. For one, perhaps the mid-cap markets’ composition of more ‘growth’ shares than the stodgy FTSE 100 give it the edge. This edge seems resilient too. As Brexit reached a crescendo this year the MCX barely kept its lead against UKX. Yet over the last month, the FTSE 250 is again pulling definitively ahead. The FTSE 250 has risen 15% so far this year whilst the FTSE 100 is up 9%.

From a chart perspective, resumption of MCX strength relative to UKX appears to be at an early stage, though it shows promise. The FTSE 250/FTSE 100 spread broke below its bullish long-term channel late last year. However it has sustained an upswing since then and looks on course to re-enter the structure. If it does, the market can be expected to extend its uptrend further, possibly to the detriment of the FTSE 100. The FTSE could only get the upper hand if the FTSE 250 fails to regain its prior trend in the medium term.

 

FTSE 250 / FTSE 100 spread – weekly


Source: Bloomberg/City Index


Related tags: Shares market Sterling UK 100 UK Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.