UBS Group earnings beat 2Q expectations

UBS Group, the banking group, announced that 2Q net income dropped 11.5% on year to 1.23 billion dollars, above expectations

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2020 4:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

UBS Group earnings beat 2Q expectations - 11.8CHF Next Trigger Point for Upside Breakout

UBS Group, the banking group, announced that 2Q net income dropped 11.5% on year to 1.23 billion dollars, above expectations, and operating income fell 1.7% to 7.40 billion dollars. Return on CET1 capital slid to 13.2% from 16.0% in the prior-year period while CET1 ratio was stable at 13.3%. Also, credit loss expenses amounted to 272 million dollars, compared with 268 million dollars in the prior quarter. The bank said: "Depending on business development and the outlook in the second half, UBS may resume share repurchases in the fourth quarter."
 

From a chartist point of view, the stock price is nearing the upper end of a long term bearish channel. The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) has landed on its support at 50% and is reversing up. A breakout conformation of the resistance at 11.8CHF would validate a bullish signal and would call for a quick rise towards the horizontal resistance at 13.3CHF. First support is set at 10.88CHF. As long as 10.88CHF is support, the bias remains bullish. Below 10.88CHF, look for a test of 9.9CHF. 

Source : GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Coronavirus Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.