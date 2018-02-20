Trade idea of the day what to watch for in Lloyds earnings

Lloyds is due to reports its earnings and a strategy update and 7am on Wednesday. These will be the first set of results since the UK government sold the remainder of its stake in May last year. The key points to look out for will be news on returns in the form of a special dividend or share buyback and strategy at the bank, particularly with respect to technology

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 20, 2018 9:36 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Lloyds is due to reports its earnings and a strategy update and 7am on Wednesday. These will be the first set of results since the UK government sold the remainder of its stake in May last year. The key points to look out for will be news on returns in the form of a special dividend or share buyback and strategy at the bank, particularly with respect to technology.  

The figures: 

Lloyds are expected to report income of £18.5 billion for 2017. £1 billion more than a year earlier. Profit from the bank is expected to be £5.89 billion, up from £4.24 billion in 2016. Key points: 

SHARE BUYBACK – Lloyds is expected to announce a share buyback in the region of £850 - £900 million in an attempt to show investors that the bank can reward them with a steady return. Lloyds used to be the go to dividend machine prior to the financial crisis and now it appears to be showing potential of returning itself to its former glory. 

Additionally, the bank looks to improve investor confidence over Lloyds capital requirements, in light of higher demands from regulators. PPI – With the August 2019 deadline finally drawing closer regulators are attempting to raise awareness. 

This is expected to result in a spike in claims for the mis selling of the insurance. Lloyds could increase provisions for PPI mis selling by a further £1 billion. 

STRATEGY – Lloyds are expected to announce a three-year plan focused on digital investment and developing its insurance and wealth businesses. Growth is a problem for the bank and they face rising competition amid rapid technological changes, which so far they haven’t been able to match. 

A digital investment in the region of £3 billion could address this head on. Finally, further cost cutting by way of reducing the bank’s branch network and head count is also on the cards. 

Any signs of not living up to expectations over the above, could weigh on sentiment towards the bank. Lloyds is currently trading over 5% off its recent high reached in January, and down 0,.2% on the day at 67.8, with a potential long term target seen at 85p.

Related tags: Shares market Lloyds UK 100

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.