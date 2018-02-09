Trade idea of the day Netflix

This week has been a week that US stock markets will be glad to see the back of. The Dow Jones has dumped over 100 points on two separate occasions and is now in correction territory. Meanwhile the US S&P is also in correction territory after falling 10% from its recent high, just two weeks ago. This is the first time that the S&P has had a drawdown of over 5% in over 400 days, the longest stretch in 90 years.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 9, 2018 8:31 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

This week has been a week that US stock markets will be glad to see the back of. The Dow Jones has dumped over 100 points on two separate occasions and is now in correction territory. 

Meanwhile the US S&P is also in correction territory after falling 10% from its recent high, just two weeks ago. This is the first time that the S&P has had a drawdown of over 5% in over 400 days, the longest stretch in 90 years. 

These are some big records that we are seeing being broken as the global selloff in equities continues. The initial selloff came amid rising treasury yields as the prospect of great interest rate rises spooked investors, this has then been exasperated by automated and algorithmic trading. 

Traditional safe haven assets, gold and the Japanese yen are not displaying signs of increased inflows, with gold actually trading over $30 lower on the week. Fundamentals remain solid in the US with the labour market tightening, earnings and inflationary pressure expected to pick up. The Fed had been paving the way for 3 interest rate hikes this year. But even amid then record breaking sell off there could still be some pockets of opportunity. 

What: 

One such stock is Netflix. There could be many reasons to buy into Netflix at the moment, given its impressive fourth quarter results and strong outlook for the year ahead and huge global potential growth. 

However, another reason would be its low labour cost. Firms with low labour costs are likely to be insulated from higher earnings growth, a trend which is expected to take off this year. Netflix has just a 1% implied labour cost as a percentage of revenue. 

How: 

Netflix has outperformed the market so far this year, rallying 25% to $250 since the start of the year, whilst the S&P 500 is actually down 4%. Netflix has seen a pull back of 5.4% in the previous trading session and a similar loss across the week. 

The pull back could provide a good entry opportunity for a stock which increased its subscriber base by 117 million in the last quarter. Many traders bemoan not entering Netflix sooner, so this recent pullback could be a good chance to jump in.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.