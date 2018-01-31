Trade idea of the day Buy Vodafone

Is there a case to buy Vodafone prior to its Q4 results release on Thursday?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 31, 2018 6:51 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Finding a company that offers a solid dividend yield and growth opportunity is very challenging. This is because stocks with strong earnings growth often reinvest most of the profits in order to assure strong earnings growth going forward. As a result, they usually pay very little out in dividends, with investors instead holding out for higher future earnings growth.

However, Vodafone appears to be an exception. It ticks the right boxes to offer traders the best of both worlds. It has a 5.7% dividend yield and is expected to report solid earning growth in 2018 and 2019. Furthermore, with strong earnings, any possibility of a dividend cut is markedly reduced. 

 Vodafone has been successfully implementing an acquisitions strategy, which has recently seen it acquire Kabel Deutschland and Spain’s Ono at a discount to intrinsic value. These acquisitions could not only boost profitability over the longer term but are also serving to strengthen Vodafone’s overall structure. 

Vodafone share price has rallied over 10% across the last 12 months, outperforming the market as the FTSE has risen just 6.7% over the same period. Yet despite the rally that Vodafone has experienced, the telecoms giant could still have further to go. The share price has pulled back from its 18-month high of 337p earlier this month and hit a 7 week low in the previous session. This recent pull back to 224.5p could provide a good buying opportunity ahead of the final quarter release on Thursday. 

 UBS recently reiterated a buy rating on Vodafone and set a price target for 285p. Royal Bank of Canada have also upped its price target to 275p.

Related tags: Shares market UK 100 Indices

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.