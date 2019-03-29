Theresa Mays vote fails again

Theresa May was unable to get her deal across the line for a third time, sending the pound tanking lower through support at $1.30. The PM lost the vote by 344 to 286.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 29, 2019 12:33 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Theresa May was unable to get her deal across the line for a third time, sending the pound tanking lower through support at $1.30. The PM lost the vote by 344 to 286. 
The default option is that the UK will leave the EU on 12th April. Parliament are holding up Brexit without any firm plan in place. The House said no to a no deal Brexit, no to Theresa May’s deal and couldn’t agree on a way forward for Plan B.  

The reason the pound has fallen further through $1.2978 is because investors are now assuming that ministers will force a softer version of Brexit through. Voting will continue on Monday for a preferred option for Plan B. However, this will almost certainly require an extension from the EU, meaning all 27 member countries much agree to extending article 50.

Trade Optimism Boosts Global Stocks
Stocks in Europe traded higher, buoyed by rebounding US treasury yields and by progress in US – Sino trade talks. Optimism that the US and China were moving towards a trade agreement has boosted risk appetite. Whilst any agreement could still be some months in the making, Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow hinted that some tariffs on Chinese imports could be removed. Progress in the US – Sino trade dispute is ensuring a strong end to the quarter for equities, despite lingering concerns over the health of the global economy. 

We have seen investors pile into riskier assets across this quarter thanks to positive trade talk developments and a more accommodative Fed. Whether the bulls stay in control in the coming quarter could depend largely on further developments in US – Sino trade talks. Particularly amid a lack of solid evidence.

Oil rallies
Oil was also lining up to end its best quarter in over 10 year on a high. Oil rallied across the day, rebounding from a Trump inspired sell off in the previous session. Continued output cuts from OPEC, in addition to sanction of Iran and Venezuela have overshadowed demand concerns, enabling oil to have a stellar quarter. owing to slowing global growth. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.