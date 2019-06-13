﻿

Tesla to 258 after Elon addresses the elephant in the room

Tesla shares tumbled over 3.5% on Wednesday following the annual shareholders meeting the evening before, after CEO Elon Musk addressed the elephant in the room: Demand.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 13, 2019 9:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Tesla shares tumbled over 3.5% on Wednesday following the annual shareholders meeting the evening before, after CEO Elon Musk addressed the elephant in the room: Demand.

Tesla shares are down over 35% year to date, putting it in line for its worst annual performance since its IPO in 2011, as concerns over vehicle demand unnerve investors. Demand has been a core theme for Tesla this year and Elon addressing the issue appears to have given it legitimacy bringing the share price lower.

The demand concerns stem from worse than expected Q1 deliveries. However, Elon categorically denied that there was a demand issue providing some stats to support his claims:

1. He insisted that quarter to date orders are outpacing production, sales are outpacing production and production is good. Bullish talk.
2. He implied that Tesla could reach record production and deliveries in Q2. That would mean over 86,555 sales and 90,966 deliveries or year on year growth of at least 123%. Not bad. 
3. Elon confirmed that 90% of sales are from new customers rather than reservation holders.
4. Finally, Elon claimed that Model 3 outsold all cars of the same price bracket combined in the U.S. over the last year.

Word of mouth
Importantly Tesla doesn’t advertise, it relies on word of mouth, which takes time to build up. The theory being more cars on the road will lead to more people buying. If point four is correct, it bodes well for future sales of Model 3. This raises the question whether investors have been too bearish on the stock. 

Rebounding?
Despite having a rough ride year to date, the share price has bounced off a two and half year low of $177 last week. It is since up over 18% and trading premarket points to a mildly stronger start on Thursday.

Levels to watch:
Tesla is trading below its 100 & 200 sma. It is testing support of the 50 sma at its current level of 209.00. A breakthrough support at this level could see the share price test $200.00 and $190.00 before heading back towards the nadir of $177. Should support hold at $209.00 Tesla could look to test resistance at $223.00 (yesterday’s high), before making a break to $230.00 and then $258.00.

Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Nears 155 – Is the BOJ “The Boy Who Cried Wolf?”
Today 02:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ inches higher ahead of Fed speakers
Today 01:13 PM
DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:55 AM
EUR/USD, DAX may be down – but they’re not fully out
Today 04:47 AM
WTI crude oil forecast: Price action unconvincing despite strong tailwinds, fat tail risks
Today 03:02 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.