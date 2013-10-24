Strong Chinese data puts pressure on USD will US home sales and trade balance data disappoint

USD started the day weak after Chinese PMI data came out slightly better than expected to a seven-month high in October and still above the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2013 10:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD started the day weak after Chinese PMI data came out slightly better than expected to a seven-month high in October and still above the 50 level, causing the USD to weaken and risk trades to gain momentum after yesterday’s weakness.

The Aussie has stayed higher today on the back of the data out of China but some comments from RBA’s Lowe could persuade traders, who are otherwise saying that a further fall would assist economic balancing.

Today we see the French and German PMI and EU Flash Manufacturing PMI. All are expected to be over the 50 level. So far the French figures have come in weaker than expected and below the 50 level of growth and the German PMI has come in as expected – still over the 50 mark. There’s been a sell off in EUR/USD after the releases so far.

In the US there is the Trade Balance and New Home Sales data, which will help guide the market on whether there will be taper or no taper in the coming months.

In the UK there are no data releases scheduled today but we will hear from BoE Governor Mark Carney later this evening. Nothing much is expected but it’s always worth a listen in case of any future developments.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3760 1.3660 1.3515 | Resistance 1.3800 1.3830 1.3870

 


AUD/USD

Supports 0.9630 0.9600 0.9525  | Resistance 0.9755 0.9792 0.9840

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6115 1.5940 1.5890  | Resistance 1.6250 1.6300 1.6380

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.