Stock Selection US shares Micron Technology due for a corrective rebound

Recent decline of Micron Technology has been overextended, watch the key support at 31.00

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 30, 2019 5:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Micron Technology (MU)


click to enlarge chart

Key technical elements

  • In our previous “Stock Selection” report dated on 08 May 2019; we had highlighted a bearish setup in Micron Technology (MU). Its share price had declined as expected and hit the support/target of 32.75. Yesterday, 29 May, it printed a low of 32.17 (click here for a recap on our previous report).
  • Right now, MU has managed to close higher from yesterday’s open of 32.32 right above a primary ascending trendline support from May 2016.
  • Several elements have been sighted to indicate a potential short to medium-term corrective rebound to retrace the on-going impulsive down move from 03 Apr 2019 high to yesterday, 29 May low of 32.17.
  • Yesterday’s rebound has been accompanied by an increase in volume above its prior average 3-day volume coupled with the daily RSI oscillator that has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region.
  • Elliot Wave/fractal analysis has indicated that a completed 5-wave impulsive down move sequence of an intermediate degree from 25 Apr 2019 high which suggests the risk of an imminent corrective rebound.
  • The next significant medium-term resistance zone stands at 36.90/38.40 which is also the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going down move from 03 Apr to 29 May 2019 high.

 Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 33.23

Pivot (key support): 31.00

Resistance: 36.90/38.40

Next supports: 28.39 & 26.65

Conclusion

If MU manages to hold at the 31.00 key medium-term pivotal support, it is likely to undergo a potential corrective rebound to target the 36.90/38.40 resistance zone.

On the other hand, a daily close below 31.00 invalidates the corrective rebound scenario for a continuation of the impulsive down move to retest the key 26 Dec 2018 low of 28.39 before targeting the next support at 26.65 (swing low areas of 12 Apr/10 Aug 2017).

Charts are from eSignal 



Related tags: Shares market Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:36 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
Yesterday 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Yesterday 02:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.