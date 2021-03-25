What is Sprinklr?

Sprinklr is a tech company which sells a software as a service (SaaS) customer experience management platform. The company’s product (also called Sprinklr) is a package deal for companies, that combines five different products: marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement.

Sprinklr is a way for companies to access all their advertising and communication channels in one place, from social media to text messages, instant messaging and blogs. They can then analyse any engagement data and feedback to create completely tailored user advertising.

When is the Sprinklr IPO?

Sprinklr confidentially filed for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday March 15 2021. The company has said it will determine the exact number of shares and set a price after it receives approval from SEC.

Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas has always been very clear about Sprinklr’s intentions to list but said the Covid-19 had potentially delayed their plans. The new S-1 filing is a good indication the company’s timeline has moved up. While we have no date for Sprinklr’s IPO, back in September 2020, Thomas said it would be within ‘12 to 18 months’.

How much is Sprinklr worth?

Sprinklr’s most recent valuation puts it at $2.7 billion. This followed a $200 million cash infusion from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in September 2020. In addition to their primary round of Sprinklr share purchases, Hellman also bought $300 million in secondary shares of Sprinklr.

Sprinklr has raised approximately $585 million since it was founded in 2009.

Is Sprinklr profitable?

Sprinklr ended 2020 with $400 million in annual recurring revenue – a figure used to measure revenue for businesses that are contract based – according to CEO Ragy Thomas.

It’s also worth noting that Sprinklr also has $150 million in convertible-at-IPO debt from investment firm Sixth Street Partners.

How does Sprinklr make money?

Sprinklr makes money by selling purpose-built customer experience management platform to customers. It has over 1,000 corporate clients, including TikTok, Facebook, Prada, Cisco, Microsoft and Nike.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sprinklr took on a government contract in India, to assist with tracking. However, it was accused of compromising patient data – a claim that was later found to be false.

What is Sprinklr’s business model?

Sprinklr’s business model is based on going ‘beyond social media’ and providing a completely comprehensive online media presence. It aims to become the one-stop tool for businesses looking to improve their paid social advertising, brand advocacy, user interactions and data segmentation.

Despite Covid-19, the company has seen significant customer growth, which has led to its expansion in R&D and other areas. Sprinklr plans to use the funds raised at IPO to fuel its global expansion.

It’s already bought 12 companies that have each brought new functionality to the original Sprinklr platform. These include:

Dachis Group , a company focused on employee advocacy, competitive intelligence, content marketing and social media consultancy – the deal finished in March 2014

, a company focused on employee advocacy, competitive intelligence, content marketing and social media consultancy – the deal finished in March 2014 TBG Digital , Facebook’s largest ad buying clients in August 2014, which was seen as solidifying Sprinklr’s paid advertising arm

, Facebook’s largest ad buying clients in August 2014, which was seen as solidifying Sprinklr’s paid advertising arm Branderati , a brand advocacy group, in September 2014

, a brand advocacy group, in September 2014 NewBrand , a text analytics company, acquired in June 2015

, a text analytics company, acquired in June 2015 Nanigans’, an advertising business it acquired in December 2019

Despite its positioning as a social media expert, Sprinklr got itself in some hot water in the week following its SEC filing, after a group of employees were said to have harassed another social media professional via Twitter.

The situation seems to have resolved itself, after Sprinklr announcing the comments made were not representative of the company’s views, and the female Twitter user in question stating she was moving on.

However, it has brought up a wider conversation about Sprinklr’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, particularly its treatment of women in the workplace – and on social media.

Who are Sprinklr’s competitors?

While Sprinklr is considered a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), there are a huge range of alternative applications and platforms out there. Big names in the industry include Adobe, Salesforce, Hootsuite and Sprout Social.

Who owns Sprinklr?

Sprinklr is currently owned by founder Ragy Thomas, who began the company in his spare bedroom in 2009. Other investors in Sprinklr include private equity Hellman & Freidman, Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, and ICONIQ Capital.

Who are the executives and directors of Sprinklr?

Name Position Ragy Thomas Founder and CEO Pavitar Singh Chief Technology Officer Chris Lynch Chief Financial Officer Luca Lazzaron Chief Revenue Officer Vivek Kundra Chief Operating Officer Diane Adams Chief Culture & Talent Officer Dan Haley General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Grad Conn Chief Experience Officer Carlos Dominguez Vice-Chairman of the Board & Chief Evangelist John Chambers Founder and CEO JC2 Ventures Yvette Kanouff Partner JC2 Ventures Matthew Jacobson General Partner ICONIQ Neeraj Agrawal General Partner Battery Ventures Ed Gillis Business Consultant and Private Investor Tarim Wasim Partner Hellman & Friedman (H&F)

