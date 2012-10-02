Spain leads Europe higher whilst UK financials suffer downgrades

European markets steadily climbed higher in early trading on Tuesday, adding to the impressive gains of the previous session, which saw the FTSE 100 close […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 2, 2012 12:25 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets steadily climbed higher in early trading on Tuesday, adding to the impressive gains of the previous session, which saw the FTSE 100 close up 1.4% following strong manufacturing data from the US.

This morning the positive sentiment across Europe stems from increasing expectation of a bailout request from Spain, possibly as soon as next weekend. It was originally thought that Spanish First Minister Rajoy would wait until after 21st October following the elections in his home region of Galicia but after a little hesitation in previous weeks, Spain now appears to be ready to request aid.

In a dramatic U -turn Germany is now signalling to stall Spain, as Merkel is not keen to put further individual bailouts in front of her increasingly reluctant Parliament.

The Spanish government has said it would enact 43 structural reforms over the next six months, whilst Brussels says this goes beyond what the commission had asked of Spain and so is fully confident that Spain would restore its economy to full health.

Such positivity has resulted in the benchmark Spanish government 10-year bond yield dropping to 5.78% and the Spanish Ibex rallying over 1% despite new figures showing that Spanish jobless claims rose 1.7% in September.

Here in the UK the FTSE 100 has managed to stay in the blue although only gaining a less impressive 0.1% and this is despite the fact that the UK economy has come out of recession according to the British Chambers of Commerce. Its survey of 7593 individual companies indicates that the economy grew by 0.5% between July to September after three consecutive quarters of contraction. Despite the positive data economic, however, performance remained weak and recovery would take longer than initially thought.

Financial stocks and insurance firms weighed heavily on the index today after UBS cut banks to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’. RBS and Lloyds posted the biggest losses in early trading, down 2.9% and 3.1% respectively. Barclays also received the same treatment from UBS and consequently dropped 1%. Credit Swiss also lowered its rating on the European insurance sector, resulting in Prudential losing 0.8% and Standard Life shedding 1% early on in the day.

With a shortage of domestic economic data this morning and little data from the US this afternoon, investors will be watching any developments in Spain closely, and looking towards eurozone retail sales figures due tomorrow morning.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.