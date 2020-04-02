Saudi Arabia and Russia Throw Cold Oil on Trumps Tweets

With Trump’s tweet, WTI crude spiked higher from 22.30 to 27.16.

April 2, 2020 1:24 PM

Saudi Arabia and Russia Throw Cold Oil on Trump's Tweets

Since March 9th, WTI Crude Oil and Brent Oil have been falling at a rapid pace, initially as Russia had scoffed at OPEC regarding an oil supply cut, and later as Saudi Arabia decided they would begin to pump as much oil as possible.  Price had dropped as much as 55% in March, briefly trading below $20 towards the end of the month. 

However, WTI Crude Oil was up roughly 21% to high as 27.16 as US President Trump said he spoke with Russian President Putin yesterday and the Saudi Crown Prince today and expects them to announce an oil production cut of 10-15 million barrels per day.  However, President Trump may have mis-tweeted as the Saudi official release was a little more subdued, calling for OPEC+ to hold an emergency meeting with the aim of “seeking a fair agreement” (no date has been set).  Saudi Arabia said they would like the US, Canada, Mexico, and other G-20 countries to join in with any cuts.   In addition,  the Kremlin has said Putin has not agreed to a cut, or even spoke to the Saudi Crown Price.  However, the fact that Saudi Arabi wants an emergency meeting to discuss oil output production is constructive for the price of oil (however no date has been set)! 

With Trump’s tweet, WTI crude spiked higher from 22.30 to 27.16.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, the RSI moved back into neutral territory.  Price stalled right at horizontal resistance and began pulling back as the “details” of Trumps tweet began to circulate.  The next level of resistance is horizontal resistance near 30.00.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, price pulled back to 25.00, which is horizontal support.  Fibonacci retracement levels from March 30th lows to todays highs immediate support levels at 24.10, 23.15, and 22.20, before reaching a horizontal support at 21.72.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With today’s move higher, what could be next?  Perhaps we may see price chop within todays range over the next few days until the next bit of news comes out.  If Russia were to participate in talks, one would expect oil prices to move higher.  If talks don’t end up taking place or even worse, they fail,  oil prices could be back below 20.00.


Related tags: Brent Crude Oil OPEC Trump

Latest market news

View more
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
Today 02:10 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rebounds along with stocks as dollar dips
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
Today 05:19 AM
EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
Today 04:46 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
Yesterday 11:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 28, 2023 09:05 PM
    Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2023 08:26 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 8, 2023 06:11 PM
        Research
        Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 26, 2023 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.