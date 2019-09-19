Samsung Breakaway Gap The Beginning Of Something Larger

A bullish breakout gap from a multi-month reversal pattern suggests Samsung’s run could just be getting started.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2019 9:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


A bullish breakout gap from a multi-month reversal pattern suggests Samsung’s run could just be getting started.



Starting on the weekly chart, Samsung enjoyed a strong bullish run throughout most of 2016 to 2018, before embarking on a 15-month correction. Coming in three distinct waves, the ABC retracement appears to have terminated at 36,850 having found support at the 200-week MA in December and bullish momentum is now back in control.

Two higher lows have formed as part of an inverted head and shoulders pattern which, if successful, projects an initial target just above the 2018 highs. This week’s breakout has confirmed the bullish reversal pattern, although if we have indeed seen the end of the 15-month ABC correction, it should be breaking to record highs over the coming months. And assuming the head is the end of wave 2 retracement, this week’s breakout assumes we’re now in a iii or 3 wave.

Switching to the daily chart shows just how strong bullish momentum is. A small bullish hammer shows a minor pullback to 46,400 ahead of a daily close above 47,750 which confirmed the head and shoulders reversal. However, a breakaway gap on above-average volume saw prices explode higher to close above 49,000 yesterday and today’s price action has also gapped higher. Granted, we could find interim resistance around 50k but, given the strength of the breakout, we don’t envisage yesterday’s gap to be filled.

  • Samsung could be suitable to intraday momentum traders, or bulls who prefer to buy dips on the daily chart. Look for 48,450 to hold as support on the daily chart (or a higher low form above this key level if resistance is found around 50k).
  • Alternatively, intraday traders could seek bullish positions to try and ride the current momentum ahead of 50k.
  • The near-term bullish bias is invalidated with a break below 48,450
  • The bullish daily trend remains valid above 46,400 (although a test of this level would invalidate the head and shoulders pattern)
Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.