Positive data pushes FTSE 100 higher

The FTSE 100 is up today (September 2nd) on the back of the release of positive economic data.

Manufacturing figures for both China and the UK have been strong and this has supported miners such as Rio Tinto, which saw its stocks grow by 4.5 per cent this morning.

At 16:02 BST this afternoon, the FTSE 100 was 1.57 per cent higher than at the start of the session, marking a positive start to the new week and month.

Vodafone was one of the big movers on the index, reports BBC News, up nearly four per cent after it announced it is selling its stake in Verizon.

Rolls-Royce was another of the large companies to make a mark on the FTSE 100 during the session today, recording growth of 1.4 per cent in its share price.

The firm has announced that it has sold its 50 per cent stake in the RTM322 helicopter engine programme to Turbomeca. The deal was worth £249 million.

