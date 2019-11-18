﻿

Pan European bourse link up leaves FTSE unaffected

A flurry of European news put pressure on the DAX but the FTSE was mostly unaffected and continued to trade marginally higher

November 18, 2019 5:22 AM

A flurry of European news put pressure on the DAX but the FTSE was mostly unaffected and continued to trade marginally higher. Frankfurt is somewhat feeling the heat from the potential pan-European exchange merger between Euronext and Spain’s Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles.

On the FTSE retailers are marching higher as the UK gears up for the pre-Christmas shopping spree, with Next, JD Sports Fashion and Morrison all trading higher.

Engine maker under pressure after more engine issues

Rolls-Royce shares came under more pressure this morning after Air New Zealand cancelled some flights blaming it on engine issues. The engine maker’s shares have already plunged from a high of 988 earlier in the year to currently 732 pence and the recent acquisition of a 5% stake in the company by a US activist investor has fueled questions around whether shareholders will force the company to change the way it is being run.

Aramco IPO road show props up oil price

The single most anticipated pre-IPO show hit the road on Sunday as Saudi Arabia’s Aramco started to gauge investors’ interest for its public offering in December. The company set a price range for shares which value the company at up to $1.7 trillion, which is below the $2 trillion wanted by the Saudi Crown Prince but significantly above the $1.0-$1.2 trillion value estimated by Western analysts. Brent crude futures blipped higher over the weekend and then plunged but eventually settle this morning at almost unchanged on the previous session. WTI traders were a little more optimistic and WTI crude notched 0.21.% higher.

Related tags: Germany 40 Indices Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
Yesterday 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Yesterday 01:14 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI steady ahead of inventories data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:37 AM
USD/CNH looks eerily similar to USD/JPY right now. Multi-year highs incoming?
Yesterday 05:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

Research
DAX outlook: German index aims to reach new highs
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2024 11:00 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    DAX, FTSE China A50 analysis: Stocks plunge as rate cut bets trimmed
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 17, 2024 12:25 PM
      Research
      DAX outlook remains positive amid ECB rate cut expectations
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 10, 2024 12:00 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        DAX outlook: Stocks in cautious mode ahead of FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 1, 2023 12:19 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.