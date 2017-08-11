NVIDIA in vision for market pointers

NVIDIA has become an important watch point during the U.S. stock market’s pullback on worries over North Korea.

Big picture

The graphics card maker has increasingly been in the spotlight due to its rapid growth. Its shares are up more than 1,000% over five years as the rise of such applications as AI, deep-learning, visualisation, cryptocurrencies and the proliferation of gaming drive demand for its products. NVIDIA has also come to be seen as emblematic of the technology sector that has led the broader U.S. stock market rise as the stock’s 194.57% zoom over a year to an all-time high this week far outstripped S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains of 12% and 21% respectively.

Card marked

The group’s quarterly results overnight were closely watched. Whilst it easily beat on both the top and bottom line, its shares extended a fall from earlier in the day to about 6% in the ‘after hours’ market. This was widely seen as due to a ‘miss’ by its relatively small and new data centre and automotive businesses. These had been expected to pick up the baton for profits and revenue growth. The auto-facing unit generated Q2 revenues of $142m, up 19% but this missed market expectations of $146.2m. With a forward market rating of 44 times its next financial year’s earnings vs. a chip sector average of around 15, there was little margin for error for NVIDIA earnings in order to justify its valuation.

Powering down

The stock duly fell as much as 6% at the start of trading on Friday. As a result, the 44th heaviest-weighted company on the S&P 500 looks set to continue punching above its weight on the downside, at least in terms of sentiment. It’s worth noting that the stock tends to move more sharply than the wider market. Its 5-year beta is 1.22, making it about 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

It’s also useful to scan the group’s stock chart for signs of where traders expect shares to head from here.