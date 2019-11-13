﻿

New Burberry collection vs Hong Kong insurrection

Hong Kong disruption and China’s slowdown may drag H1 sales

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2019 2:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hopes are high for new collections from Burberry’s star designer, though Hong Kong disruption and China’s slowdown may drag

Britain’s main contender in the global luxury market, Burberry, will release closely watched results for the first half of its 2020 fiscal year on Thursday at 07.00 GMT.

Tough comps

The £8.4bn group made clear in the summer that it expects operating profit progress to be weighted towards the second half, tempering expectations of what it could achieve in H1. Another implied headwind for forthcoming results: strong figures from the comparable stretch in the year before.

Hong Kong, China

On top of Burberry’s caution, the faltering economic and geopolitical backdrop in Greater China, a key Burberry region, will also weigh. Increasing turmoil in the Hong Kong hub and some of the slowest mainland growth rates in a generation have weakened the yuan, adding pressure to retail sales that were already softening in step with consumer sentiment. China’s year-on-year retail sales growth is also scheduled to be updated on Thursday. Economists forecast a rise of 7.8% on average in October, the same as the month before. That would compare with volume growth of around 10% in the same month of 2018.

Collections mix, Plan A

Still, a positive response to debut designs by Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci is expected to have underpinned sales. Even so, any growth may be offset by lower-priced inventory from old collections. More broadly, Burberry’s multi-year recovery plan is now in full swing; with the help of a 50% capex hike in the current year. Burberry shares are likely to be sensitive to signs that CEO Marco Gobbetti’s gambit to take the group even further upmarket is taking a bigger toll on present value than expected.

Key forecasts (Burberry-compiled unless stated)

  • H1 revenue: £1.26bn, up 3.4%
  • H1 operating profit: £172.33m, down 0.1%
  • H1 pre-tax profit: £174.66m, down 3%
  • H1 retail sales £987.4m (Bloomberg’s poll)
  • H1/Q2 Burberry Brand like-for-like sales: +4%/+4.6%

Other points to watch

  • Store space: fell 2% in Q1, lower space is seen as key for higher profits in H2
  • Recent performance by region: (Burberry seldom reports exact regional growth data)

    Asia (41% of total) – ‘high-single-digit’ growth

    Greater China – ‘mid teens’

    Europe/UK (36% of total) – static though supported by tourism in Q1

    Americas (23% of total) – U.S. up slightly, Canada down

Possible stock price reaction

The shares are up 18% in 2019 though down from a peak gain of 35% in mid-July. They began to recoup in line with the broader market in mid-October. Given tempered expectations, positive surprises in H1 results could easily spark a significant spike higher. On the other hand, the risk is that the challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop in China has taken a higher toll than forecast. In that case, the stock could cede further gains made this year.


Related tags: Shares market UK 100 Earnings season Earnings Asia Asia Pacific China UK

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU employment at the helm
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD weekly outlook: Early stalemate before Fed fireworks begin
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: FOMC, BOE and Key Data on Tap for Cable
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ and Fed Enter the Arena, Yields in Focus
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Massive Bull Run Holding Near ATH
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
March 15, 2024 02:21 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.