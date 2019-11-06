Marks and Spencers decisive action faces Christmas test

It won’t be just another seasonal let down if signs of a rebound in clothing fade

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 6, 2019 6:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It won’t be just another seasonal let down if signs of a rebound in clothing fade

Investors have been served a glimpse of Marks & Spencer’s former charms, as a tightly controlled slice of its embattled clothing division grew above the market average. A full-price and planned promotional sales rise of 2.7% is something for shareholders to hold on to as the rest of M&S just about manages to contain deterioration within broadly expected limits. The need for a C&H turnaround remains critical if M&S is ever to thrive again, so at one point on Wednesday, a sliver of surprised relief propelled the stock almost 8% higher. But the sheer scale of the task ahead before broad growth can be rekindled later faded the stock move to a more sober 2% rise.

Still, an ‘investor morning’ last month enabled management to signal the likely weak points in the first half, chiefly that the Clothing & Home turnaround was running some 18 months behind schedule. At the same time, signs of continued resilience in food were also corroborated. The net effect is that most of the additional negative news in Wednesday’s report has largely been priced. As such a smattering of positives can stimulate the battered shares.

Key H1 performance points

  • 1H food comparable sales +0.9%; company-compiled estimate +0.3%
  • Clothing & Home comparable sales -5.5%; company-compiled estimate -4.3%.
  • 1H group like-for-like U.K. sales -1.5%
  • 1H adjusted pre-tax profit £176.5m; M&S-compiled estimate £176.0m
  • 1H revenue £4.86bn, -2.1%, vs. £4.85bn consensus compiled by Bloomberg
  • M&S.com +0.2%, “less than planned”

As things stand then, the C&H full-price/planned promo win was one of the few significant positive surprises. CEO Steve Rowe has made clear that the rest of Marks & Spencer will take a while to catch up: “There’s a lot to do, and it will take some time.” Underscoring that assessment, despite some improvement in October, C&H still saw quarterly like-for-like sales worsen to -5.7% in Q2 vs. -Q1’s -5.2%. The contrast with strong reports from Next and Primark in that month suggests continued market share loss. M&S food LFLs improved in the most recent quarter to +1.4% after +0.4% in Q1.

To right the ship Rowe’s store closure programme has continued apace, further operating cost moves are afoot after £75m of savings were delivered in H1, and more granular efforts, (data science and personalisation and more) are being deployed at M&S.com. Elsewhere, “decisive action” has been taken to improve weak availability which has been core to dire clothing sales, with “dramatic” results in some areas.

The proof that these efforts have been successful will be visible in the third-quarter’s pudding. An all-important Christmas update is scheduled on 9th January. Investors will need to see meaningful progress on a range of targets, including the open-ended goal of achieving one third of UK sales online. As well, M&S guides that the 2019/20 gross margin will reduce by 25-75 basis points. Limiting the compression to that range may turn out to be the toughest near-term challenge. The risk of reactive price cuts tends to rise around the seasonal period, whilst arch-rival Next now has a better-established run of protecting full-price sales.

Overall, despite a strengthening food recovery, the risk of further Marks & Spencer underperformance into the year end is difficult to shrug off. For that reason, Marks & Spencer stock looks far likelier to extend declines into January than to build a sustainable floor on Wednesday’s uptick. The shares are down about 20% in 2019


Related tags: Shares market UK 100 Earnings season UK Earnings

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Today 04:40 AM
NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
Today 02:14 AM
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
Today 12:00 AM
AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration
Yesterday 11:58 PM
AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
Yesterday 06:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.