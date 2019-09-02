Markets await next moves in US China squabble

Global markets continue to be fixated on the US-China trade dispute, as many investors and traders start to trickle back from their summer holidays. The threatened tariff regimes are being introduced now. Latest economic numbers from China indicate a mixed picture, boosting the CSI by 1.3% Monday.Asian manufacturing is looking worse than six months ago, with Chinese and other regional manufacturing / factory numbers revealing a slide over the summer. Some of this may be seasonal, but the trade war is going to start to hurt some companies.The UK market remains focused on the ongoing drama in Westminster, with further broadsides being fired by both sides over the weekend. MPs return to Westminster tomorrow, so expect some pronounced volatility in the GBP over the course of the week.The FTSE has opened up slight this morning, led by NMC Health, TUI and Micro Focus International. NMC is enjoying attention from investors amid reports that Chinese group Fosun is considering a 40% stake in the UAE-headquartered healthcare provider. The firm is also believed to be mulling a $200 million share buyback.In the US investors are going to be awaiting a release of economic data from the Fed on Wednesday: despite modest growth in July/August, the market is becoming concerned that the US economy is starting to run out of puff against some major headwinds.





