Kingfisher disruption starts with the shares

Kingfisher has still not convinced investors that its costly revamp adds enough value.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 21, 2018 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Kingfisher “disruption” starts with the shares

Savings

Underlying profits that were comfortably above consensus and further efficiency wins helped balance a year in which Kingfisher again failed to convince that its costly revamp adds enough value. On the one hand, encouraging signs of what is possible from the product unification drive included an 180 basis point underlying gross margin expansion on streamlined ranges and further Goods not for Resale savings, which rose by £28m to £58m, with more to come. Wider efficiencies trimmed another £2m. Kingfisher’s main engine also turned over satisfactorily, especially for a group that’s meant to be in transition, with retail profits ticking 0.3% higher.

Keyword is “disruption”

But CEO Véronique Laury seemed determine to prepare investors for a year of far less plain sailing. Wednesday’s report was peppered with the word “disruption” and investors took the hint, selling the shares the hardest since June 2016. The tumble by as much as 8% suggests investors fear 18/19 may even be worse than Laury’s assessment of current trading on which “overall confidence is not great”. A UK consumer that could soon face less straitened times, looking at Wednesday’s better-than-expected earnings growth data, does not yet feel encouraged enough to buy more big ticket items, keeping B&Q sales under pressure. Even more concerning, underlying sales retreated at the group’s recently best-performing UK business, Screwfix. In light of that, Laury’s flagging of “another big year in our transformation plan” was interpreted as ‘another tough year’, possibly with more margin erosion than the 30 basis point slip in 2017/18.

France drags

Problems in France remain even more entrenched, now looking unmistakably structural, and raising questions around the long-term strategy for Castorama and Brico Dépôt. The likelihood that the group will have the bandwidth for significant self-help for those businesses on top of the ONE plan, which has around three more years to run, is low. So France is likely to remain a drag for the long term. All told, challenges of uncertain magnitude on the horizon left little to buy in Kingfisher’s finals and lots to sell. To be clear, the group could not have been better managed last year. But dividends were in-line, and the £600m buyback is almost complete, whilst the net cash outlook offers little leeway for a repeat.

Kingfisher has a relatively average market rating for a UK retailer and this could yet allow the shares to rise this year despite their 10% fall so far. Even then, the still unproven nature of its ONE gambit and deteriorating key markets are likely to keep undoing any progress the shares make at regular intervals.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
Yesterday 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.