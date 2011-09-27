Keep an eye out for US consumer confidence data Risk looks stronger as Europe looks for a plan

GBP/USD Range: 1.5533 – 1.5594 Support:1.5350 Resistance: 1.5700   Sterling continues to enjoy a slightly positive risk session despite continuous comments from MPC members that […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 27, 2011 11:34 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.5533 – 1.5594
Support:1.5350
Resistance: 1.5700

 

Sterling continues to enjoy a slightly positive risk session despite continuous comments from MPC members that QE2 in the UK is imminent. The MPC’s Broadbent was the latest member to talk the Queen’s currency down with comments that inflation will not continue to be a risk to the UK economy as the pound weakens due to weak UK demand, banking sector issues and global growth concerns. EUR/GBP continues to be range-bound, especially with the traders evaluating a theory that an ECB cut will come just 45 minutes after the BoE announces QE2 in October or November.
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.3479-1.3569
Support: 1.3280
Resistance: 1.3720

 

If all the rumours and reports that we’ve been hearing over the last 48 hour are true, then the EFSF will be leveraged up and the EU will fund the debt ridden European banks via the European Investment Bank issuing bonds via a SPV that would buy European sovereign debt. Initial speculations suggest that the leveraged increase to the EFSF could be as much as 8 times. There is scepticism to the German resistance to more capital and leverage on bonds, given Merkel’s determination to solidify the euro though undoubtedly the political backing for this plan will likely influence her thirst for euro support.

USDJPY
USD/JPY
Range: 76.26-76.56
Support: 75.80
Resistance: 77.30

 

The JPY market continues to trade in tight ranges, with movements dominated by risk on/off trade in the JPY crosses. Yet again overnight we have seen comments from Japanese authorities that measures will be implemented to curb the strong JPY but again the market seems to be uninterested until we see any action. With settlements at the end of the month coming closer for Japanese exporters and the break-even rate used to calculate profits being 79.40, the market will test the BoJ’s resolve on the JPY appreciation as the deadline date draws closer and closer.

