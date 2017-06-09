Idea of the Day Trading Tory surge in Scotland

What: It is easy to forget, amongst all of the drama of May forming a coalition government this afternoon, that one of the biggest takeaways from the UK election was the abating risk of a second Scottish referendum, after the Conservative Party performed extremely well north of the boarder, having its best showing since 1983.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2017 10:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: It is easy to forget, amongst all of the drama of May forming a coalition government this afternoon, that one of the biggest takeaways from the UK election was the abating risk of a second Scottish referendum, after the Conservative Party performed extremely well north of the boarder, having its best showing since 1983.

We believe that this could have a medium-term positive effect for Scottish companies in the FTSE 100, including Weir, the oil and gas engineering company, Scottish mortgage Investment Trust, and Aberdeen Asset Management. The prospect of a Scottish independence under the SNP has now been removed, which should reduce the risk premium on these stocks, and we may see their share prices rise in the medium-term.

How: The chart below shows the FTSE 100 (green), Weir (orange), Scottish Mortgage (yellow) and Aberdeen (white). This chart has been normalised to show how these stocks move together. As you can see, Aberdeen Asset Management has lagged the FTSE 100 since November last year, partly because of its planned merger with Standard Life. However, now that the prospect of Scottish independence is virtually off the table, this stock may play catch up to its regional peers.

Scottish mortgage, a newcomer to the FTSE 100, has outperformed the FTSE 100 index, and its stock has been trading strongly for most of this year. It is the top Scottish-based performer in the FTSE 100, and it made a record high today as the Scottish Tories stole the show from the SNP. This stock has some serious momentum behind it, and the reduction in political uncertainty in Scotland could make it more attractive in the coming weeks, even at these lofty levels.

Weir has also outperformed the FTSE 100 since October 2016, however, it has started to stall since end of April, and the stock has been under pressure from a fluctuating oil price. It rallied after today’s election result, and is currently testing a cluster of moving average resistance. A reduced political risk premium could boost this stock and help it to recover back towards the late April highs above 2000, however, Weir is likely to remain vulnerable to commodity price movements, and is thus a riskier proposition compared to Scottish Mortgage.

Overall, trading the reduced risk of a Scottish referendum could become a theme for these quieter summer months.

Figure 1: 


Source: City Index and Bloomberg 

Related tags: UK 100 UK election

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.