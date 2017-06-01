Idea of the day Severn Trent

As the UK election polls narrow, and some even put a Conservative victory within the margin of error, traders need to think about how a win for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party could impact financial markets and individual UK companies.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2017 12:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: As the UK election polls narrow, and some even put a Conservative victory within the margin of error, traders need to think about how a win for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party could impact financial markets and individual UK companies.

The Labour manifesto pledged to nationalise some key UK industries including Royal Mail, utilities companies and rail franchises. One company that could be under threat of nationalisation under a Labour government would be Severn Trent, the water, waste and utility company. If Labour does win next week then we would expect to see a sharp drop in its share price.

How: This stock has already fallen some 3% since reaching a record high on 24th May. We believe that further signs Labour could win this election, or if the polls point to a hung parliament, then we could see further losses potentially back to 2,406 – the 50-day moving average (the stock is trading at 2,500 at the time of writing). Other key levels of support include: 2,374 – the 38.2% Fib retracement of the December low to May high.

Obviously if the polls shift back in the Conservatives’ favour in the next week then we could see a recovery in Severn Trent’s share price and a return to test the record highs around 2,575.

Chart 1: 


Source: City Index and Bloomberg 

Related tags: UK 100 UK election

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.