Idea of the Day Indices and low volatility

What: The Vix volatility index has been hovering near its lowest levels since 1993 for most of this year, it is currently trading around 10.50, a historically low level, suggesting that all is calm in the markets and price movement in subdued.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2017 9:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: The Vix volatility index has been hovering near its lowest levels since 1993 for most of this year, it is currently trading around 10.50, a historically low level, suggesting that all is calm in the markets and price movement in subdued.

There are two things to say about this: firstly, this is very typical at this stage of a stock market rally – when stocks have made record highs volatility can fall as investors get worried about buying at the top of a bull market. Secondly, volatility doesn’t usually stay this low forever, however, it can do so for protracted periods, so you need to ensure that you are prepared for a low volatility environment.

How: We believe that relative value trades are an idea worth considering in a low volatility environment. The chart below shows the S&P 500, the Dax, Eurostoxx, Cac and FTSE 100, this chart has been normalised to show how they move together. This chart can tell us some interesting things about global indices, including:

  • All global indices have been moving in the same direction (upwards) for most of the last 12 months.
  • The Dax is the best performer out of its peers, after it overtook the FTSE 100 in March, as political risk in the currency bloc receded.
  • The pace of gains in the S&P 500 has started to lag since mid-March, although this index has continued to trend higher and has made fresh record highs during this time.
  • The Cac, Eurostoxx index and the FTSE 100 have been following each other very closely since mid-May, and have started to back away from recent highs after a recent spate of losses for these indices.

Ideas from this analysis:

  • Relative value analysis would suggest that the outperformer- the Dax – is vulnerable to a weakening in performance, whereas the S&P 500 – the underperformer – could play catch up in the medium term. So, a short Dax vs. long S&P 500 trade could express this idea.
  • The relative weakness in the Cac, Eurostoxx index and FTSE 100 should be watched closely. If these indices continue to decline then it may give an early signal that the bears are starting to take control and global indices could be at risk from a sell off thus pushing up volatility. .

To conclude, in a low volatility environment, it is worth considering a relative value strategy. Also, since global indices tend to move broadly in unison, signs of weakness in one or more indices can be a sign that a sell off is on the horizon and is worth watching closely.

Figure 1: 

Source: City Index and Bloomberg 

Related tags: Shares market UK 100 Germany 40 Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.