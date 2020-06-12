Goldman Sachs Gets Bullish On Miners

Anglo American

The stock is up 36% in the past month, currently trading at 2250p. EBITDA has increased consistently since 2015. Costs have been successfully brought down, as have the number of mines being operated, although revenue has increased. Debt, which had been a big problem previously, is down too from $12.9 billion in 2015 to $4.4 billion

Anglo American had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs to 2300p from 2150p.

The stock continues to trade above its 50, 100 & 200 sma on bullish chart, despite 4% selloff yesterday.









BHP Billiton

Iron ore and copper are BHP Billiton’s biggest earners. In the 9 months to 31st March BHP Billiton had hit record production in iron ore. Copper is also a good earner of Billiton although less influential.

BHP Billiton’s rebound has been nothing short of impressive. The stock trades back close to levels last seen pre-covid-19. The stocks remains above its 50, 100 and 200 sma.

BHP Billiton’s price target was increased to 1750p from 1450p



Goldman Sachs predicts that iron ore prices will remain elevated after reaching a fresh record high earlier in the week. Steel consumption in China is ramping up to record levels whilst concerns are growing over Brazilian supply amid the covid-19 outbreak. This is resulting in supportive supply demand fundamentals for a rising price.Copper, which dropped sharply yestersay following the Fed’s gloomy outlook had just recovered losses for the year climbing 20% in just 3 months. Chinese demand is expected to limit any further downside. The metals are certainly in a very different position now than they were in March when the coronavirus lockdown was creating fears of a glut in the metals market.