Global public still negative about economic recovery

Many people around the world are wary about whether economic recovery is going to be sustainable over the long-term.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2014 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The global public still needs to be convinced that international economic recovery is sustainable in the long-term, according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center.

There was an overwhelmingly pessimistic perception in most of the nations that were polled, with many of the opinion that they are "heading in the wrong direction".

Additionally, contrary to many of the assertions coming from their respective heads of government, members of the public all over the world believe that "economic conditions are bad".

The most cynical nations include Greece (97 per cent believe economic conditions are less than favourable), Italy (96 per cent), Spain (93 per cent) and Ukraine (93 per cent).

"Concern about the economy manifests itself in widespread and overwhelming worry about a range of economic challenges," the Pew Research Center explained.

"A global median of 77 per cent says both rising prices and a lack of employment opportunities are very big problems in their country. A median of 60 per cent holds the view that the gap between the rich and the poor is a very big concern. And 59 per cent assert that public debt is similarly a very big challenge."

Interestingly, there is clear evidence that many countries are doing better than expected, and accordingly public confidence is high.

For example, last year in the UK only 15 per cent of the public believed that the economy was performing well. Today perception is markedly better, up by 28 percentage points in the last 12 months.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, 2013 has been a key year for the British economy, after what was a disappointing 2011 and 2012.

"Given these projections, the UK could overtake France, to become the fifth largest economy in the world before 2020," it said in July.

"Inflation appears to be under control for now, but interest rates are likely to start rising gradually from late 2014 or early 2015 in order to keep inflation around target in the longer term."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.