Global Equities Creep Higher As Conflicting Messages Cause Trade War Fears To Ease

The FTSE attempted a rebound on Tuesday, clawing back lost ground after global trade war fears pulled the index 2% lower in the previous session. Whilst trade war concerns will remain a central focus to trading today, risk sentiment has eased slightly with negativity not quite so dominant as yesterday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 26, 2018 12:34 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE attempted a rebound on Tuesday, clawing back lost ground after global trade war fears pulled the index 2% lower in the previous session. 

Whilst trade war concerns will remain a central focus to trading today, risk sentiment has eased slightly with negativity not quite so dominant as yesterday.

Comments from Trump’s top trade advisor Peter Navarro that the administration is not preparing any trade war measures has gone some way to improving the mood in the markets. 

Whilst this isn’t the first time that conflicting messages have come out of the White House, the markets are going along with it with it for now, pushing US equity indices and the US dollar higher in recovery mode. The stronger dollar in addition to an easing of risk has taken the shine off gold, which declined to a six-month low.

Weaker pound supports FTSE

A stronger dollar and more dovish inclinations on the BoE MPC sent the pound lower on Tuesday. With known hawk Ian McCafferty set to leave the BoE/MPC after August, pound traders as good as ignored his comments pushing for another rate rise, instead panicking after a dovish testimony from new BoE policy maker Jonathan Haskel. 

The last thing that pound bulls are after right now is another dovish policy maker. Jonathan Haskel will firmly push the balance back towards the dominant doves, meaning that if there is no rate rise in August, the opportunity could be lost for quite some time.

The pound is currently trading 0.3% lower, finding support at $1.3230 with further pressure likely to see the pair test $1.32.

Sainsbury & Tesco lower on disappointing industry report

Shares in Sainsbury traded lower across the session, as traders digested the closely followed Kantor report. Not only was Sainsbury the only supermarket of the big four to report a decline in sales but the supermarket also reported a loss in market share. 

This double whammy of disappointment for Sainsbury underpins its need for the tie up with Asda, which itself put it an encouragingly solid performance across the same period. 

Whilst the two supermarket giants may have problems pushing this tie up through the CMA, the need as far as Sainsbury is concerned is in plain sight. Without this deal with Asda, the future of Sainsbury is looking shakier than its rivals.

Tesco was also taking a hit from investors after the same report showed that it market share dipped from 27.9% to 27.7%.

Related tags: UK 100 Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of PMI Day
Today 02:35 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises lifted by Nvidia & weaker jobless claims
Today 01:22 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Pound drops as BoE hints at rate cuts
Today 01:07 PM
GBP/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:28 AM
Silver leads the breakout for gold, but resistance looms
Today 06:05 AM
USD/CNH hits 2024 highs as PBOC loosens grip on yuan
Today 05:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.