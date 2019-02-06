Glaxo pipeline cure still in question

Glaxo’s ‘patent cliff’ has struck again.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 6, 2019 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Glaxo’s ‘patent cliff’ has struck again.

Glaxo progresses

The fourth quarter brought more progress for GlaxoSmithKline, the world no. 9 pharma by drug revenues, which is trying M&A to treat a chronic case of patent cliff. Glaxo shares erased losses from earlier on Wednesday, trading slightly higher after earnings were released. But the stock is now dithering. Investors are trying to make up their minds about how to react. Volumes and turnover rose year-on-year, lifting net profit to £1.22bn, above the £992m expected. New medicines helped, particularly Shingrix, a shingles vaccine, sales of which more than doubled to £221m. But the group also flagged a 5%-9% EPS drop in 2019. The forecast is pegged on a recently approved generic version of Advair, GSK’s best-selling drug, till recent years.

Costly cure

Part of GSK’s strategic blueprint for reducing development risk has also been aired in recent days with the tie-up with Germany’s Merck KGaA. The deal sees Glaxo acquire rights to a new-generation cancer immunotherapy. The cost is $4.2bn. Investors are aware that such outlays are necessities with pipelines maturing at alarming rates. But the market still winces on such news, including on Wednesday, when the group said that similar tie-ups “can be expected going forward”. These will eat up savings – seen at £500m a year – from splicing GSK’s consumer unit into Pfizer’s and spinning it off. Note the sharp negative reaction by Glaxo shares to the acquisition of Tesaro late last year.

Shares lag

Sure, GSK’s drive to tidy-up cash leeching developments continues.  Seven such projects were ended between Q2 and the end of the recent quarter. But market tolerance for capital intensive remedies remains in question. With GSK flagging continued generic risk ahead the stock is unlikely to embark on much progress for the year just yet. After a 12% advance in 2018, it has since lagged even a sluggish FTSE with a rise of 2.6%.


Related tags: Shares market Earnings

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.