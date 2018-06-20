GE fate no better or worse ex Dow

General Electric is being booted from the index after 111 years on the list.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 20, 2018 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GE’s fate no better or worse ex-Dow

Summary

General Electric, a charter member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, is being booted from the index after 111 years on the list.

Out with a whimper

It’s another dent to the reputation of a company that has written off billions of dollars over the last few years due to financial misadventures and exposure to industries in structural decline. But is the news much more than that? The Dow Jones infamously eschews the modern capitalisation-based make up that underlies benchmarks like the S&P 500. Instead, the DJIA is price-weighted with an adjustment for stock splits, spin-offs, etc. The ‘Dow Divisor’ is currently less than one, meaning the index is numerically bigger than the sum of each individual part (a share). For these reasons, relatively little institutionally managed money tracks the index, so further GE declines can’t be pinned on the deletion. The stock’s near-80% deflation since September 2000 means the index won’t flinch either. GE stock traded 1% lower at the time of writing on Wednesday ahead of its Dow exit on 26th June. The index was 43 points lower. Shares in GE’s replacement, Walgreens Boots Alliance, were 3.5% higher.

First exit, then split?

If only GE’s Dow ejection were its biggest challenge. An 88% profit collapse in the power generation business last financial year and weakness in oil, gas and transportation culminated in a $10bn loss in Q4 compared to a $3.48bn profit a year earlier. The group then announced an $11bn charge in January and said it was looking into a break up. The stock has since lost 28%. That speaks volumes about how investors view the quality of potential proceeds. Having relinquished control of GE’s transportation unit in May, CEO John Flannery has declined to walk back the break-up scenario, even as plans to eliminate thousands of jobs and cut $3.5bn in costs kick in. He has also provided contradictory guidance on the dividend, since slashing it in November. With operating cash flow in 2019 forecast to rise $1.2bn to $9.56bn—two thirds lower than 2014’s—and dividend payments seen totaling $4.3bn, margin for error is slim. The group will report Q2 earnings on 20th July.

Thoughts on GE’s technical chart

It still looks too early to get positive on GE’s long-term share price potential. The stock has not had a winning week since the middle of May. As stated last month, GE has recently struggled with the key range support of $14-$14.07, a battle it now appears to have lost. The last time the stock was below the range, it bottomed just under $6. Regardless of whether downward pressure is sufficient to bring an exact repeat performance this time round, the psychological pressure on investors will be real enough. More recently, in the week ending 30th March the stock closed at $12.73, 2 cents away from the low for the current week so far. The price also kept above that floor by small amounts in the first three weeks of April, backing the idea of a support there. However, the stock is in a definitively downward phase having crossed below the 200-day moving average threshold last June, inverting that line in subsequent months and leaving it still pointing lower to date. The weekly Relative Strength Index oscillator is structurally neutral as it remains above the oversold boundary line. Furthermore, RSI remained over sold for four months when it crossed the boundary last time. A sustained bounce can’t be ruled out though the stock will look heavy to all but the most resolute optimists right now.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
Yesterday 12:46 PM
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
Yesterday 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
June 13, 2024 02:00 PM
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
June 13, 2024 01:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.