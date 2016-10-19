GBP CAD holds key 1 60 support as Poloz remarks sends CAD tumbling

The Canadian dollar has had an interesting day to say the least. Initially it rallied on the back of stronger oil prices and as the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 19, 2016 8:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Canadian dollar has had an interesting day to say the least. Initially it rallied on the back of stronger oil prices and as the Bank of Canada decided to keep interest rates unchanged. However, despite oil prices extending their gains on the back of a sharper-than-expected US crude inventory reduction, the Canadian dollar slumped as the BoC Governor, Stephen Poloz, said the central bank “actively” discussed the prospects of adding more stimulus into the economy. The market interpreted this as a sign that the BoC has turned dovish again and this view was supported further by the fact the central bank downgraded its growth outlook. Although in the end the BoC decided not to cut interest rates, the potential is there to do so in the coming months should the Canadian economy deteriorate further. This worry could keep the Canadian dollar under pressure going forward, though a rallying oil price may limit the downside nonetheless.

Meanwhile the British pound found some much-needed relief earlier today, though it has since given up much of its gains. However, against the Canadian dollar, the pound was only slightly weaker at the time of this writing. The GBP/CAD may therefore be among a handful of GBP crosses which has the best chance of making a comeback. At the moment though even that sounds highly unlikely given the growing negative sentiment towards the British economy. But there is a possibility that the market may have overreacted to all this Brexit-related concerns. After all, economic data in the UK continues to surprise to the upside, such as wages and employment data we saw earlier today and CPI the day before. In fact, if the weakness in sterling persists, inflation in the UK could overshoot which could force the Bank of England to take action by tightening its policy, which in turn could support the ailing currency. So, who knows, the pound could well be near a major low, if it hasn’t already bottomed out.

From a technical perspective, the GBP/CAD looks anything but bullish, like almost every other GBP cross. However, it has stabilised somewhat in recent days around its long-term bullish trend line at 1.5730 and around the 1.6000 psychological level. For as long as price holds above 1.6000 now there is a possibility for the GBP/CAD to potentially rebound towards some old support levels such as 1.67000. In the short-term it needs to break the 1.6170 resistance if it has any chance of making a comeback. If however 1.60 gives way then a revisit of the long-term trend line could be highly likely. Not that we need the RSI momentum indicator to tell us, but the GBP/CAD is severally oversold, which further supports the case for a GBP short-covering recovery.

16-10-19-gbpcad

Related tags: trading Technical Analysis GBPCAD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest trading articles

channel_02
How to trade with the trailing stop loss
By:
Patrick Foot
October 25, 2023 02:00 PM
    stocks_03
    Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
    By:
    Ines Robledo Costales
    August 11, 2023 10:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Derivative trading: definition, types and strategies
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 6, 2023 09:00 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        March 17, 2023 06:53 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.