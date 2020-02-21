FTSE struggles in the face of spreading coronavirus

The coronavirus has just become less predictable as it took hold in South Korea and the number of cases there tripled in the last few days. This is dragging on risk sentiment

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 21, 2020 6:58 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The coronavirus has just become less predictable as it took hold in South Korea and the number of cases there tripled in the last few days. The faster spread of the virus in Korea comes on top of the still rising numbers of infected in China, now around 75,000, and a higher number of cases across Asia and Europe.

Euro bounces on PMI data

Ironically, before the virus, Europe may have been on the cusp of improvement. The region’s purchasing managers index hit a 12 month high of 49.1 this month, up from 47.9 in January, in a development that might have been caused by changes to the supply chain after some Chinese factories closed down in January. Next month’s reading is unlikely to show the same kind of improvements given that the German economy, the region’s largest, is heavily exposed to China, particularly in the car and parts industry. Still, the euro perked up after the unexpectedly positive PMI data, trading up 0.30% against the dollar but nearly flat against the pound.

EU meets to consider budget after Brexit

And sterling and Britain would have been among the talking points for EU heads of states last night while they were discussing the bloc’s next joint budget and how to plug the whole in financing left by Brexit. Frictions are high as member states are in a deadlock over who should contribute more and what the new budget, which is due to be published today, should be spent on: the environment, immigration or farm aid.

Virus drags commodity firms and miners lower

On the FTSE Pearson was the hardest hit stock after the firm reported a 50% drop in operating profit and then followed this up with a profit warning for 2020. Commodity companies, miners, luxury goods group Burberry and hotel chains continue to carry the burden of the infection in Asia and are all trading lower. A global airlines trade group now estimates that COVID-19 will cost the industry around $29 billion in lost revenue.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.