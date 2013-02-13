FTSE stronger despite inflation to stay higher for longer

UK stocks started the session trading lower, following AstraZeneca, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Sage all going ex-dividend. The FTSE continued to head south during […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 13, 2013 2:56 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

UK stocks started the session trading lower, following AstraZeneca, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Sage all going ex-dividend. The FTSE continued to head south during the first half of the trading session before turning positive prior to the US open.

Early on Bank of England Governor Mervyn King restated that the economic road ahead will not be smooth, with a slow but sustained recovery expected for the UK with risks to the downside. In his inflation report, King also stated that the bank expected inflation to remain above the target 2% until 2016 and forecast inflation peaking at 3.2% later on this year. However despite the gloomy news King also affirmed that the Bank is prepared to add extra stimulus measures should the economic recovery fail to take off.

Looking to Europe, stronger than expected eurozone industrial production data came in at 0.7% month on month and reinforced hopes that economic activity for the area has turned a corner. Additionally in Italy a successful bond auction saw the country sell its first 30-year bonds in almost two years despite the uncertainty of the looming political elections and Vatican elections.  Markets in mainland Europe were up on the back of the news, with the German DAX trading up 0.7% and the CAC up 0.2% by early afternoon.

Corporate earnings continued to direct the markets with mixed news across the continent. Here in the UK Tullow Oil gained over 6% after providing better-than-expected test results from some of their Kenyan wells. They also reported a drop in net profits of 4% but have kept their dividend unchanged as they still see a strong platform for growth.

Also moving up was Reckitt Benckiser Group, which gained over 1.6% after reporting that it will grow its health and hygiene business faster than expected and proposed to lift its dividend by 11%. Miners also supported the FTSE, tracing metal prices higher.

On a negative front the banking sector was slightly off this morning, pausing after its strong rally yesterday and also after digesting news that French Investment Bank Société Générale reported a worse than expected net loss of €476 million, compared with a net profit of €100 million for the year ago.

This afternoon sees a shortage of economic data from the UK and Europe so investors will turn their attention to US advanced retail sales and Japanese growth data due this evening.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.