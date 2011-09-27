FTSE rallies near 4 as European leaders plan action

The FTSE 100 closed higher by a healthy 4% on Tuesday as traders bought into the heavyweight financial and mining sectors on expectations that Europe’s […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 27, 2011 5:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 closed higher by a healthy 4% on Tuesday as traders bought into the heavyweight financial and mining sectors on expectations that Europe’s leaders will deliver action to curb contagion of sovereign debt.

However, volumes were not fantastic today and so this has likely exacerbated today’s gains, meaning we must restrain ourselves from reading too much into the sharp equity rallies just yet.

That said, with every stock on the FTSE 100 gaining, investors have had something to cheer today after last week’s dreadful market performance, though naturally traders remain on edge for some more wild price swings tomorrow.

2 likely phases of the rally
There are likely to be two phases of the rally we are seeing in equity markets this week.

The first phase, which we are in right now, is based on optimism and relief that Europe’s leaders finally recognise the danger that is engulfing stock markets and economies in the region and is prepared to implement strong and co-ordinated action to contain contagion of debt and beef up bank liquidity within the region.

The second phase will come when the market actually sees what actions are being planned and assesses whether they are both credible and realistic. Considering that today we have seen a firm quashing of earlier speculation that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be increased to €2trillion, what we may actually see in terms of a rescue plan remains particularly clouded. As such, investors continue to be sensitive to news and speculation whilst the gains we have seen remains open to reversal.

Miners rebound
A recovery in the miners has been key today, with the mining sector rallying a healthy 7.7% after metal prices rebounded from a dire few weeks trade that saw both gold and silver prices plummet.

The bounce in metal prices has attracted bargain hunters into the mining sector, who have moved to pick up some of the more badly beaten stocks such as Vedanta Resources and Antofagasta on expectations of a small recovery in prices. Both aforementioned stocks topped the FTSE gainers list as a result, rallying 11% and 10% on the day to mark a fantastic session for UK listed miners.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.