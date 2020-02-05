FTSE follows US markets higher

The FTSE took its cue from the strong close in the US yesterday where the Nasdaq powered to a record high boosted by an un-seasonal rally in Tesla shares.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 5, 2020 5:15 AM
UK Union Jack Flag alongside European Union flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE took its cue from the strong close in the US yesterday where the Nasdaq powered to a record high boosted by an unseasonal rally in Tesla shares. 

Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus are still keeping investors on their toes but with the fairly hard quarantine measures in place the fallout on the markets may be slightly less than initially feared. Asian markets traded slightly higher overnight and both Shanghai and Hong Kong markets closed in the black. 

In London, packaging firm Smurfit Kappa led the FTSE risers after it reported increased full year revenues and upped its dividend. On the other end of the FTSE tobacco firm Imperial Brand dropped over 5% having forecast lower profits in the next quarter because of a US regulatory ban on its vaping products. 

Oil higher as OPEC+ wrestles over output cuts

Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC+ members hard to cut oil production in order to balance out the decline in oil prices but is running into staunch resistance from Russia. In a sign of how worried oil producers are about the fallout of the corona virus OPEC+ members convened an emergency meeting in Vienna ahead of next month’s scheduled meeting. Although Russia is still resisting a synchronized output reduction the oil market is beginning to position itself for an eventual cut and  Brent crude is trading 3.15% higher.  

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.