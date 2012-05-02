The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- FTSE – 18 at 5797 after closing in the previous session above 5800. This was the first time since April 3rd following stronger US manufacturing data.
- Strong earnings mixed with weak eurozone economic data this morning.
- Germany unemployment is higher than expected, the rate remains at 6.8%.
- BSkyB reported record nine-month operating profits which is now trading +2.1% and top of the FTSE leader board.
- NEXT, Britains second biggest clothing retailer met forecasts for quarterly sales trading up +2% this morning.
- Ex-dividend day saw Admiral, Weir and Barclays trading without their dividend entitlement meaning they were the biggest losers on FTSE.
- At 10am GMT the EU zone unemployement rate is announced.
- At 3pm GMT the US factory orders are out and tomorrow the ECB rate decision with the non-farm payroll are out on Friday.