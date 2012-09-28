France set for strictest budget in 30 years

France is due to be set it strictest budget in three decades.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2012 9:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

France is bracing itself for its toughest budget announcement in three decades, as Francois Hollande puts his credibility on the line when he delivers the financial plans later today (September 28th).

This is the Socialist party leader's first full budget and he is expected to commit the country to a sharp reduction in the public deficit. He must secure €30 billion (£23.8 billion) in savings when he presents the package.

A planned 75 per cent tax rate is to be imposed on those with an annual income of more than €1 million has been protested by the country's business community, but Mr Hollande has indicated it may be lifted in two years.

Officials have suggested the budget targets will be met with two-thirds taxes, rather than the sort of strict austerity measures currently being imposed in Spain and Greece.

At 09:40 BST, the Cac 40 index in Paris was 0.2 per cent higher as investors await the announcement, with the benchmark rising to a value of 3448.1 points.

Find the latest spread betting strategies for the international markets at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.