Featured Trade US Stock Exhaustion signals seen in Microsoft right below all time high

Bullish exhaustion signals seen in Microsoft.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2019 6:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3 weeks) on Microsoft (MSFT)

Key technical elements

  • Microsoft (MSFT), a key component stock in the benchmark S&P 500, top three in terms of market capitalisation has staged a gapped up in yesterday, 14 Mar to print a high of 115.00. Current close price of 114.50 is just only 1.5% away from its current all-time high level of 116.18 printed on 03 Oct 2018.
  • Given its significant weightage in the S&P 500, its on-going push up in price action since Mon, 11 Mar 2019 has led the S&P 500 to erase last week’s losses and challenged the 2815 key long-term pivotal resistance again despite the steep losses seen in Boeing (the top weightage component stock in DJIA) (click here for a recap on our weekly technical outlook for stock indices published earlier).
  • The on-going up move of MSFT has continued to evolve within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration since 26 Dec 2018 low and it has formed a daily “Spinning Top” candlestick at the end of yesterday, 14 Mar U.S session.
  • The upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” confluences with the current all-time high level of 116.18 which also coincides with a Fibonacci expansion cluster.
  • The daily RSI oscillator is approaching its overbought zone. In addition, the volume reading has been lacklustre since the start of the recovery from 26 Dec 2018 versus the prior decline phase from 07 Nov 2018 to 26 Dec 2018.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 116.18

Supports: 110.00 (trigger), 107.90 & 102.05

Next resistance: 119.40/90

Conclusion

Therefore, the price action of MSFT has started to exhibit bullish exhaustion elements which may indicate that the recovery from 26 Dec 2018 low of 93.96 may be running out of steam.

If the 116.18 pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 110.00 is likely to reinforce a potential multi-week decline to target the next supports at 107.90 and 102.05 (swing low areas of 14 Jan/29 Jan 2019 & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 26 Dec 2019 low to 13 Mar 2019 low).

On the other hand, a clearance above 116.18 shall see MSFT skyrocket to a new all-time high level of 119.40/90 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).




Related tags: Shares market Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.